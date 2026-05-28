05.27.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Second-half substitute Kempes Tekiela scored deep into stoppage time after Pato Faz missed a penalty kick to lead Union Omaha to a late 2-1 win over the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium as Josué Gómez opened the scoring in the 60th minute before Anderson Holt equalized for the hosts in the 80th minute.
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