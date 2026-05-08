05.07.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Jassem Koleilat recorded a four-save shutout as Birmingham Legion FC and Miami FC played to a 0-0 draw at Protective Stadium on Thursday night with Miami goalkeeper Eloy Room logging a three-save shutout for the visitors as the points were shared.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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