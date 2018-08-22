Salem Flustered 5-3 by Frederick

SALEM, VA - The Salem Red Sox were never quite able to overcome their visitors in a continued game Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Frederick Keys at Haley Toyota Field.

The Red Sox (27-39, 59-65) had a late chance but fell short of fully cashing in, leaving the bases loaded with the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning. Frederick (24-32, 59-66) avoided a third straight loss by claiming victory in the first game of the final series between the teams in 2018.

The teams got only one inning into their contest Tuesday night before heavy rains forced a stoppage of play with no outs and a 2-0 count on Frederick batter Jomar Reyes in the top of the second inning with the bases empty. With starter Jake Thompson (ND) pulled, reliever Daniel Gonzalez (L, 8-7) surrendered a solo homer to Reyes, giving the Keys a 1-0 lead.

Salem drew level in the bottom of the fourth against Frederick reliever Zac Lowther (W, 5-2), who had entered in the second after starting pitcher Cody Sedlock (ND) pitched the first on Tuesday. With one out, Josh Tobias scorched a solo homer to left field, knotting things up at 1-1.

The Keys moved back in front immediately in the top of the fifth. Cole Billingsley cracked a leadoff single and moved up to third on a double by Preston Palmeiro before Wilson Garcia plated Billingsley with a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 advantage. The Keys weren't done yet, as T.J. Nichting led off the sixth with a double, moved to third on a pickoff error by catcher Jake Romanski, and came in on a one-out single by Jake Ring to run the lead to 3-1.

Frederick added a critical insurance run in the top of the seventh against Salem reliever Joan Martinez, as the righty surrendered a one-out walk to Garcia. Randolph Gassaway pounced on the opportunity, hammering an RBI double to left to score Garcia and make it a 4-1 lead.

Salem came closer in the bottom of the seventh, as Romanski tripled to lead off the frame before Jagger Rusconi singled him home. Victor Acosta smacked a single that moved Rusconi to third, and Acosta moved up to second on the throw to the infield. New reliever Steven Klimek walked Tyler Hill, loading up the bases. Brett Netzer plated Rusconi on a sacrifice fly to center field, but C.J. Chatham popped to first for the second out. Jerry Downs worked a walk to load the bases back up, but Tobias fanned to end the inning with the bases loaded. A solo homer in the ninth from Garcia added a little breathing room for the visitors, and Tyler Erwin (S, 16) fired two perfect innings of relief to slam the door.

Thompson allowed just a walk in one inning. Gonzalez surrendered three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings, whiffing one. Martinez gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in three innings of action.

