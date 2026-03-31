Zyon Pullin Named G League's Player of the Week - March 31
Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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Zyon Pullin is our final G League Player of the Week to end the regular season! The Two-Way signee posted 37.5 PPG on 69% FG including a career-high 40 PTS during a 2-0 span for the Iowa Wolves.
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NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026
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