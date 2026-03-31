G League Iowa Wolves

Zyon Pullin Named G League's Player of the Week - March 31

Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video


Zyon Pullin is our final G League Player of the Week to end the regular season! The Two-Way signee posted 37.5 PPG on 69% FG including a career-high 40 PTS during a 2-0 span for the Iowa Wolves.

Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central