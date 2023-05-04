Zobac Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month

Columbia Fireflies reliever Steven Zobac

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjuction with Major League Baseball and the Carolina League, today announced that reliever Steven Zobac has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for April. It is the first time a Fireflies player has won a player of the month award for the Carolina League.

During the stretch, Zobac worked eight scoreless innings in three outings, allowing only a single hit and one walk. He also punched out 18 opposing hitters, including the first 10 batters he faced in the Carolina League.

The University of California product was selected by the Royals in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and made his professional debut April 14 for the Fireflies, whiffing all six Charleston RiverDogs he faced.

