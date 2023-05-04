Fourth Annual Seniors Last Swing Returns to Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today the return of Seniors Last Swing to Pelicans Ballpark. The series, which features 65 local high school student-athletes, is presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital and WMBF News. The softball and baseball players will be showcased on Thursday, May 25. The softball game will start at 5:05 PM and the baseball game will follow approximately 50 minutes after the conclusion of the softball game.

The 2023 graduates will be honored during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional Senior Night ceremonies. In addition to the pre-game ceremony the night will feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, player's headshots on the video board, and more.

"Seniors Last Swing is always a fun event that brings the entire Grand Strand community together," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "To provide a memorable final moment in their high school careers is something we look forward to all year round."

Tickets for the series are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office at the ballpark. Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Seating for the games are general admission. One ticket is good for both games, and gates for the event open at 4PM.

