GreenJackets Score Six Unanswered to Win Third Straight

May 4, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







Kannapolis, NC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) picked up their third straight win on Thursday night, picking up a come-from-behind victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox). Kannapolis (12-10) scored first for the third straight game, but Augusta (10-13) scored six unanswered runs from the seventh inning on to extend the winning streak to a season-high three.

Spencer Schwellenbach got the start for the GreenJackets, and he threw a season-high 55 pitches, going 3.1 innings and fanning three. Nolan Martinez (W, 1-0) came in relief and pitched 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

The Cannon Ballers took the lead in the fourth on an RBI groundout, adding one more on an error in the bottom of the fifth. The GreenJackets were held to just one hit in the first six innings, but Ambioris Tavarez launched a 400-foot home run on the first pitch of the seventh to put Augusta on the board. In the eighth, Nick Clarno hit his first Augusta home run to even the score, before a bases-loaded 3-run double from Tavarez put the GreenJackets on top 5-2. Ethan Workinger added his third home run of the year in the top of the ninth to put Augusta up 6-2. Augusta native Hayden Harris (S, 1) struck out all six batters he faced after entering in the eighth to record his first professional save.

The GreenJackets won their third straight game for the first time this year. Away from home, Augusta is now 7-4. Tomorrow, Augusta takes on Kannapolis at 5:30 PM. Braves' #2 overall prospect Owen Murphy is the scheduled starter for Augusta. As always, the game can be heard on the GreenJackets Radio Network at bit.ly/GJRadio.

The GreenJackets are on the road to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) this coming week, before returning to SRP Park to take on the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) the week of May 9th. The series with Charleston will include an Education Day Game presented by SRNS, a STEM T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Aiken Technical College, and more! Full promotional details for the upcoming homestand will be released tomorrow, Monday, May 1st. For tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

