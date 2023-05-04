RiverDogs Ready for Coronation of Charlie T. RiverDog on Saturday

Charleston, SC - Nearly 12 hours after King Charles is crowned across the pond, the Charleston RiverDogs will hold a coronation event for their famed mascot, Charlie T. RiverDog, during their game against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday. The organization would like to extend a formal invitation to all fans and media to attend the royal soiree at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park beginning at 6:05 p.m. on May 6. In addition, since she will not be joining Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey, the RiverDogs cordially invite the Duchess of Sussex to the event.

During the third inning, Charlie will begin his procession route around the ballpark, taking time to greet and wave at his subjects. Along the route, designated by a red carpet weaved from the rarest threading collected in the Lowcountry, he will be escorted by two Miss South Carolina contestants. When the third inning concludes, he will receive his long-awaited crown and take his seat on the throne overlooking the Land of Left Field.

On the field, the RiverDogs will be wearing special uniforms depicting the customary coronation garb from the UK. The red jerseys feature medals and patches and a sash across the chest. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned to fans during the game.

Make sure to arrive early as the first 2,000 fans into the stadium will receive a RiverDogs-themed crown. In addition, for this game only, fans will be able to purchase fish and chips at the concession stand.

