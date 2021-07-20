Zavolas Spins Seven Scoreless as Biloxi Blanks M-Braves 1-0

PEARL, MS - Three pitchers for the Biloxi Shuckers (20-45) combined to shutout the Mississippi Braves (40-25) in a 1-0 win to open their series at Trustmark Park. The win is the first in a series opener for the Shuckers this season.

Biloxi threatened to score in the first inning but was unable to cash in on the opportunity. Garrett Mitchell reached on a throwing error and advanced to third on a single to right by Brice Turang, putting men on the corners with no outs. However, RHP Odalvi Javier (L, 5-3) struck out David Fry, Turang was thrown out attempting to steal second and Alexander Palma lined out to left, ending the top of the first.

RHP Noah Zavolas (W, 3-5) turned in his best outing of the year, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. The righty retired the side in order in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh and only faced a legitimate scoring threat once. Riley Unroe started the third inning with a triple, but Zavolas struck out Greyson Jenista and after walking Justin Dean induced a double play ball from Trey Harris. All told, Zavolas issued just one walk and struck out seven. It was the second straight outing that the righty has hurled seven innings.

Biloxi put a man in scoring position in the top of the fourth when Fry doubled with one out and moved to third on a Palma groundout, but Mitch Longo flied out, stranding Fry at third.

The Shuckers would finally solve Javier in the seventh. Fry started the frame with a ringing double off the top of the right-field wall and moved to third when Palma reached on a fielding error by Javier. Longo then lifted a ball to center field that was deep enough to drive in Fry, scoring the game's only run to make it 1-0 Biloxi.

In his first Major League rehab appearance with the Shuckers, RHP Justin Topa (H, 1) needed just eight pitches to induce three groundouts, consistently hitting 97 mph with his fastball on the stadium radar gun. RHP Matt Hardy (S, 1) retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to lock down his third save for Biloxi.

The Shuckers continue their series against the M-Braves on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. Biloxi has not named a starter while RHP Victor Vodnik (0-2, 4.50) is set to start for the M-Braves for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

