Justin Topa's Major League Rehab Assignment Transferred to Biloxi

July 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Major League rehab assignment for RHP Justin Topa has been transferred to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday.

Topa is returning from a flexor strain to his right elbow and will pitch for the Shuckers after making two appearances in the Arizona Complex League, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and striking out five.

While with Biloxi in 2019, Topa made 18 appearances, recording a 2.63 ERA with four holds. The right-hander had his contract selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and made his Major League debut with the Brewers on September 1, 2020, making six appearances and pitching to a 2.35 ERA.

Biloxi begins a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-5, 5.52) takes the mound against M-Braves' RHP Odalvi Javier (5-2, 3.15) in the series opener. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB App.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.