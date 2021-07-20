Tuesday, July 20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

July 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (40-26, 1st, AA-S South, +4.0) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (19-45, 4th, AA-S South, -20.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Odalvi Javier (5-2, 3.15) vs. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-5, 5.52)

Game #67 | Road Game #31

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Today's Roster Moves:

RHP Freddy Tarnok transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Shuckers (MIL) open a six-game series tonight with the 13th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The Shuckers and Braves will meet again at Trustmark Park, August 10-15, and at Biloxi, August 31-September 5.

- Since the M-Braves and Shuckers last played on June 13, the M-Braves are 20-10, and Shuckers are 6-22. Since the first series of the season, May 11-16, The M-Braves are 36-18, while the Shuckers are 14-38.

- The Magnolia State rivals began their series in 2015, and Biloxi leads the all-time series, 63-59, while they hold a 27-26 advantage in games played at Trustmark Park.

M-BRAVES SETTLE FOR SERIES SPLIT IN THE SMOKIES: The Smokies scored six runs on three home runs, and won 6-3 over the M-Braves in the series finale at Smokies Stadium. Starter Hayden Deal allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Nelson Maldonado's three-run home run in the seventh broke a 3-3 tie to put the Smokies up 6-3. Shea Langeliers was 2-for-4 with a double, and two RBI.

FIRST TO 40 W'S: The M-Braves became the first Double-A South team to 40 wins on Friday night, joining only Somerset (AA, NYY) as the only Double-A clubs with 40 wins.

36 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 36-18. The 36 wins are tops in Double-A over that period, and T-2nd in minor league baseball.

NO SERIES LOSSES SINCE MAY 16: The M-Braves have won four series out of the last six (splits at MTG & TNS). The M-Braves haven't dropped a series since the second of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi (2-4). Overall, the club is 5-4-2 in series' this season, winning five games during three sets.

THE DEAN OF THE CLUB: Justin Dean has hit in nine of his last ten games, batting .308 with a double, triple, home run, seven RBI, 11 runs, six walks, and .426 OBP.

RIJO MANIA: M-Braves utility man Wendell Rijo has six home runs over his last 19 games, batting .314 with six homers, 12 RBI, 16 runs, 11 walks, and .429 OBP. Rijo has recorded two eight-game hitting streaks this season.

THE PRIDE OF POWDER SPRINGS: Trey Harris has hit in 13 of his last 14 games, and over his last 25 games since June 13, the Powder Springs, GA native is batting .324 with four doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs, five walks, and .375 OBP.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Braden Shewmake saw his league-best 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday, but the Wylie, TX native is batting .361 (26-for-72) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 RBI, and 12 runs scored in his last 19 games since June 17. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-4th, 14), slugging (3rd, .508), OPS (5th, .846), extra-base hits (T-7th, 22), RBI's (T-6th, 32) and total bases (T-7th, 98). Justin Dean ranks among the leaders in stolen bases (1st, 19), runs (T-5th, 34), triples (T-5th, 3), and OBP (6th, .372). Braden Shewmake ranks among the leaders in triples (T-5th, 3). Drew Lugbauer ranks among the leaders in OBP (2nd, .387), OPS (5th, .846), walks (T-9th, 29), batting (T-14th, .266), and slugging (11th, .456). Trey Harris ranks among the leaders in hits (7th, 58), and batting (12th, .270). Greyson Jenista is 5th in walks (33). Brandon White is 4th in saves (7). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in wins (T-2nd, 5), ERA (4th, 3.15), opponent's batting AVG (4th, .207), and WHIP (7th, 1.16). Hayden Deal ranks 4th in innings pitched (63.0), and T-2nd in starts (13).

M-BRAVES RECORD FOURTH NO-HITTER IN TEAM HISTORY: On Saturday July 10, Bryce Elder and Daysbel Hernandez combined for the fourth no-hitter in club history, stretching Mississippi's winning streak to six games at the time. Elder went the first 7.0 innings, striking out six and walking four. Hernandez pitched the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. It was the first no-hitter since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for one on June 28, 2019, vs. Jackson.

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 in May 2014.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 6th in MiLB, with a 3.51 ERA. The 248 runs allowed is the 5th-fewest in MiLB this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up 39 home run balls, which is 6th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.39 ERA, ranking 5th in all of minor league baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South with a .981 fielding percentage.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 20-for-39 in catching opposing base stealers, 51%. His 20 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 45 assists are tops among catchers in minor league baseball.

76 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 76 home runs so far this season, in 66 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. The M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87 and have surpassed the total hit at Trustmark Park in 2019 (28 in 70 games) with 31 (36 games). The most home runs in club history were 97 in 2017. The Braves are on pace for 140 home runs in 120 games.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #56 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

