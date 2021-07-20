Biscuits Drop Wahoos, 3-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (34-29) took a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning and got a clutch two-run home run from Niko Hulsizer, lifting the Butter and Blue to a 3-1 win over Pensacola Blue Wahoos (36-31) in Tuesday night's series opener at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits have now won a season-high seven games in a row.

Tobias Myers made his 10th start for the Biscuits and worked a one-two-three top of the first, striking out one. Wahoos starter Will Stewart walked lead-off man Michael Smith, but retired everyone else in a clean bottom of the first.

Myers struck out the side in the top of the second to run his total to four on the night, and struck out seven-consecutive batters between the first and third innings. Stewart got in some trouble in the bottom of the third, hitting Ford Proctor, and then walking Xavier Edwards and Jonathan Aranda. But the southpaw got Ruben Cardenas to pop out to first to end the threat.

Myers continued to dominate, racking up 11 strikeouts over five perfect innings. Michael Smith reached base with the game's first hit on a single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth. Aranda then blooped an RBI-double to left to score Smith and hand the Biscuits a 1-0 lead as Myers became the first Montgomery pitcher to strike out 12 in 2021 taking his perfect game through six frames.

Jordan Brink (2-0) took over for Myers in the seventh and walked Peyton Burdick with one out to end the perfect game bid, but struck out the final two batters to keep the combined no-hitter intact. Then in the eighth, Brink retired the first two batters before walking Connor Justus. Ga;I Cribbs Jr. then stepped up and cracked an RBI-double off the top of the wall to score Justus, and break up the combined no-hitter, and tie the game at one.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Hulsizer came to the plate and clobbered a mammoth two-run shot 454 feet over the video board in left-center to give the Biscuits the lead back at 3-1. Chris Muller then came on and closed things out for the righty's sixth save and the Biscuits seventh-consecutive win. Biscuits pitchers fanned a season-high 18 batters in the win.

The Biscuits will try to make it eight in a row when Jayden Murray makes his Double-A debut against Max Meyer (4-1) on Military Wednesday presented by WOW! at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will include a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, July 22; Comic Book Themed Jersey Auction on Friday, July 23; Christmas in July with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 24; And Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 25.

