Smokies Lose Series Opener in Rocket City

MADISON, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (27-36) lost their road trip opener, 10-5, to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (32-33) Tuesday night at Toyota Field. The Smokies led 2-0 early, but Rocket City built a 8-2 lead by the third inning and never looked back.

The Smokies scored the first two runs in the game in the second. Jared Young scored on Chase Strumpf's RBI single, Strumpf then came around to score on Levi Jordan's RBI single. Rocket City answered with three in their half of the second. Izzy Wilson got the Trash Pandas on the board with an RBI single, Mitch Nay's two-run double put Rocket City up 3-2.

The Trash Pandas sent nine to the plate and scored five times in the third. Brendon Davis hit a solo home run off RHP Javier Assad (L, 2-5) to extend the lead to 4-2. Three batters later, Dalton Pompey hit a three-run home run to run the score to 7-2. Anthony Mulrine added an RBI single later in the inning.

Carlos Sepulveda and Tyler Payne both had RBI's on groundouts in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 8-4. Orlando Martinez's solo home run off LHP Brandon Hughes in the bottom of the fourth put the Trash Pandas up 9-4. The Smokies added their fifth run when Christopher Morel scored on an error in the fifth. Nay scored the final run of the game on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Assad took the loss, he allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks. Assad also struck out three in three innings. LHP Bryan Hudson retired all four hitters he faced, striking out two. Nelson Maldonado finished 2-for-4 at the plate in the loss.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas continue their series at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. First pitch between RHP Peyton Remy (0-2, 5.76) and RHP Aaron Hernandez (2-2, 5.73) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday July 27 to begin a six game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

