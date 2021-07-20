Minor League Home Run Leader Griffin Conine Joins Pensacola

Griffin Conine with the Beloit Snappers

PENSACOLA, FL - The Blue Wahoos added another top prospect to their roster on Tuesday with Minor League home run leader Griffin Conine joining Pensacola's roster from High-A Beloit. In 66 games with the Beloit Snappers in 2021, Conine hit 23 home runs, most by any hitter at any level of the Minor Leagues, while slashing .247/.382/.587.

Beyond leading the Minors in home runs, the outfielder also leads all Minor League hitters in runs batted in with 59 and ranks eighth in MiLB in total bases (138). To date, he led his respective league, the High-A Central, in slugging (.587), on-base plus slugging (.969), total bases, home runs, and RBI while ranking second in extra-base hits (32) and walks (46).

A second-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, Conine was acquired by the Marlins in a 2020 deadline deal and currently ranks as the Marlins #16 prospect on MLB Pipeline. He becomes the fourth top prospect outfielder on the Blue Wahoos roster, joining JJ Bleday (Marlins #2 prospect), Peyton Burdick (#11), and Jerar Encarnacion (#19).

Notably, Conine is the son of "Mr. Marlin" Jeff Conine, a 17-year MLB veteran who won two World Series titles with the Marlins and was twice an All-Star.

Conine will make his Blue Wahoos debut this week in Montgomery, where Pensacola will play a six-game series against the Biscuits starting on Tuesday at 6:35 PM.

