Zavier Warren Walk-off Single Caps off Wild, 9-8, Shuckers Win over Biscuits

May 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the bases loaded, Zavier Warren lined a single to right, scoring Lamar Sparks and giving the Biloxi Shuckers (15-15) a 9-8 walk-off win over the Montgomery Biscuits (16-14) at Shuckers Ballpark on Thursday night. The walk-off win was Biloxi's second of the season with both coming against the Biscuits.

Montgomery struck for the first run of the game in the first with an RBI single from Heriberto Hernandez, making it 1-0. The Shuckers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning off Brock Wilken's first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center off the bat at 104 MPH. Biloxi extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI double from Ethan Murray in the second, scoring Ernesto Martinez Jr. from first.

In the third, the Shuckers extended the lead to 7-1 with back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Zavier Warren. The two-RBI double from Martinez Jr. made him the third player in the Southern League to reach 20 RBI this season. Later in the inning, Ethan Murray extended the lead to 8-1 with an RBI single. The five-run inning tied their highest run total in any inning this season.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson worked through five innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts. His 96 pitches set a new career-high and he stranded seven baserunners over his start.

In the seventh, the Biscuits tallied seven runs on seven hits, including five doubles to tie the game. Bob Seymour and Nick Schnell each brought home two with doubles and Matthew Dyer made it a one-run game with an RBI double with two outs. Tanner Murray capped off the inning with a game-tying RBI single but was thrown out in a run-down, ending the half-inning tied at eight.

In the top of the ninth, Shuckers closer Justin Yeager needed just eight pitches to work through a scoreless frame using a strikeout, flyout and groundout. The Shuckers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half and Zavier Warren lined a single into right for the 9-8, walk-off win. Yeager (1-3) earned the win while Alfredo Zarraga (1-3) took the loss for Montgomery.

At the plate, Mike Boeve continued his hot stretch, recording three hits in a 3-for-5 night for his ninth multi-hit game in his 17 th game with Biloxi. Ernesto Martinez Jr. also tallied his third straight multi-hit game, going 3-for-5. Over the first three games of the series, Martinez Jr. is 8-for-13 with two doubles and five RBI. Ethan Murray also tallied his fourth multi-hit performance of the year in a 2-for-4 night and Zavier Warren's single capped off a 2-for-5 night with three RBI.

