Niekro Delivers Quality Start in Thursday's Loss

May 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas used a five-run seventh inning to pull away from the Mississippi Braves and win 7-1 Thursday night at Toyota Field. The loss spoiled a quality start from JJ Niekro (L, 1-4), who tossed 6.0 innings of two-run baseball.

Niekro suffered the loss but pitched well throughout the start, striking out six and walking just one, ceding six hits, which included a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Rocket City sent out Angels second-ranked prospect Caden Dana (W, 2-2), who held the M-Braves (10-20) to just one run on four hits over 7.0 innings.

Gustavo Campero broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run home run to put Rocket City up 2-0.

Shut down through the first six innings on Thursday night, the M-Braves offense got the wheels turning in the seventh. Drake Baldwin singled to begin the inning, and Yolbert Sanchez walked. After Dana retired the next two batters, Cal Conley singled up the middle to bring home Baldwin, cutting the lead in half.

Rocket City (14-13) landed a knockout punch though in the bottom of the seventh. The Angels' Double-A affiliate sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs to take a 7-1 lead. The Trash Pandas took advantage of four hits and three walks.

Conley continued his hot stretch at the plate, finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base. The Mt. Carmel, OH native has reached base safely in 10 straight games and has a hit in six of his last seven.

The M-Braves will look to even up the series on Friday night with game four of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Ian Mejia (2-0, 2.40), starting for Mississippi, opposite RHP Chase Chaney (2-1, 4.97) for Rocket City. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, May 14-19. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday Blues and Brews, featuring a Trucker Cap Giveaway to the first 333 adults on May 16, a Commemorative 20th Year of Trustmark Park T-Shirt to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 17, and a Post-Game Fireworks after the game on Saturday, May 18. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

