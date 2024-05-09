Tonight's Game Postponed

May 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (5/9) game has been postponed due to extremely wet and unplayable field conditions caused by last night's storms. Tonight's game will be made up tomorrow (5/10) as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15pm with gates opening at 4:30. Both games will be 7 innings. A ticket for tomorrow's game (5/10) will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Star Wars Night will be rescheduled for a later date. Kids attending tonight for Pilgrim's Most Improved Student will receive make-up date information from their school.

Join us for the rest of our series which includes Fireworks Friday presented by UNUM, Princess Knight and a Looie the Lookouts toothbrush holder giveaway for the first 500 kids presented by Chattanooga Dental Studio on Saturday and a 2:15 p.m. game on Sunday. Tickets for these games and the rest of the season are available on Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.