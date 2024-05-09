Infielder Kyren Paris Promoted to Los Angeles Angels

Southern League

Rocket City Trash Pandas







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have promoted infielder Kyren Paris to their major league roster.

This puts the Trash Pandas roster at 26 players.

Paris set Trash Panda records during the 2023 season, finishing with a team-best 44 steals and 88 walks to go along with a .255 average, 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 113 games.

Towards the end of the season, Paris was assigned to the Angels where he would become the 26th Trash Panda to make his major league debut.

Paris represented the Angels in the 2023 Futures Game and was named a Southern League Postseason All-Star.

The Oakley, California native appeared in 23 games for the Trash Pandas during the 2024 season and made his Double-A debut in Rocket City during the team's playoff push in 2022.

Paris is the first Trash Pandas player this season to earn a call directly to the major leagues.

