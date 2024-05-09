Dana Leads The Way In 7-1 Victory Over Braves

May 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas were stellar on both sides of the ball, leading to a 7-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

Rocket City cracked the scoreboard first as outfielder Gustavo Campero launched a two-run homer for his fourth of the season.

Braves infielder Cal Conley cut that lead to one with a two-out single in the seventh.

That's all both starting pitchers would allow as J.J Niekro (L, 1-4) tossed six innings working around six hits for the Braves while Trash Pandas righty Caden Dana (W, 2-2) lasted seven innings, matching his career high.

Campero got the run back for the Trash Pandas as he scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Infielder Mac McCroskey scored another run off a sacrifice fly from outfielder Nelson Rada during the same at-bat. The Trash Pandas added three more runs during the inning with singles from infielder Sam Brown and catcher Tyler Payne. The hit from Payne drove in the final two runs of the frame.

The Trash Pandas would hold on the rest of the way to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

Rocket City will face the Braves again on Friday. First pitch against the Braves is slated for 6:35 p.m. for Scout Night. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Ian Meija (MIS)

