Biscuits' Comeback Bid Falls Short on Walk off by Shuckers

May 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits' (16-14) seven-run comeback fell short on a walk-off single by the Biloxi Shuckers (15-15), who took the game 9-8 on Thursday night at Shuckers Ballpark.

Heriberto Hernandez singled in a run in the first frame to give the Biscuits an initial 1-0 lead. The Shuckers quickly piled up eight runs in the first three innings and held an 8-1 lead after six innings.

The Biscuits rallied in the seventh. The inning consisted of five doubles and seven runs to tie the game. Bob Seymour brought in the first two runs of the inning with a double to left center. After Dominic Keegan doubled in a run, Nick Schnell doubled for a second time to bring in two more. Schnell went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Matthew Dyer doubled in another, and Tanner Murray drove a single to right field that tied the game at 8-8.

Austin Vernon shutdown Biloxi for two innings with five strikeouts, but the Biscuits failed to bring in a leading run. In the ninth, Zavier Warren's two-out single lifted the Shuckers to a 9-8 win.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Shuckers Ballpark. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

