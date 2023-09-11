Zavier Warren Named Southern League Player of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Today, Minor League Baseball announced that Biloxi Shuckers' infielder, Zavier Warren, was named the Southern League Player of the Week for September 4 to 10, 2023. The honor marks Warren's second weekly award after previously being named the Midwest League Player of the Week in 2022.

In five games during the Shuckers' series against the Birmingham Barons, Warren was 9-20 (.450) at the plate with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI. Warren's seven RBI were the second-most out of any player in the Southern League during last week's series.

Warren's week helped Biloxi win five of six in Birmingham, tying the franchise record on Sunday with their 40th road win of the year. The Shuckers finished the road slate by winning 16 of their final 18 road games, including an 11-1 road trip that concluded against the Barons.

Since the start of September, Warren is hitting .419 (13-31) with two doubles, a triple and two home runs. He also owns a .472 on-base percentage and a 1.214 OPS.

Warren was selected by the Brewers in the third round of the 2020 Draft out of Central Michigan and was named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star following the 2021 season.

