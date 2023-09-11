Next Barons Era Begins with Diamond Baseball Holdings

September 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons today announced their sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH will carry on the long and rich history of Barons baseball in Birmingham, with the club to remain the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, led by General Manager & President Jonathan Nelson and the current front office staff at Regions Field. Current owners Jeff and Stan Logan will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.

"Our family is deeply grateful for the passionate support of Barons fans and the greater Birmingham community. We are so proud of what we've all been able to build here together," said Don, Jeff, and Stan Logan, owners of the Birmingham Barons. "It's the right time for us to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the rest of the DBH team, who we know will preserve and celebrate the fan experience and community connection that defines the Barons."

Barons baseball has existed in Birmingham in some form since 1885 and includes unforgettable moments such as Willie Mays' start in professional baseball and Michael Jordan's brief foray into baseball. In recent history, the city celebrated the return of the Barons to downtown Birmingham. The club's relocation to the city revived and reinvigorated the metro area. Regions Field is nationally renowned as among the most state-of-the-art minor league baseball stadiums and is optimized for many more years of standout fan experiences and player development.

"Since first joining the club in 1993, I've seen its incredible history continue and extend into what we all know and love today. The Logan family has been central to creating today's Barons experience and helping to drive the evolution of our city. We will always appreciate their impact," said Jonathan Nelson, General Manager & President of the Birmingham Barons. "The Logans have selected new owners who truly understand what the Barons mean to Birmingham, and we could not be more excited to continue under DBH's leadership."

"The Chicago White Sox would like to thank the Logan family for their leadership, partnership, and strong devotion to our players, staff, and the Barons," said Chris Getz, General Manager of the Chicago White Sox. "The Barons and White Sox partnership has been special, and we are excited to welcome DBH as our new partner in Birmingham. DBH's deep experience across Minor League Baseball and commitment to the Birmingham community will be invaluable for the Barons' next chapter."

"We are thrilled and thankful that the Logans have entrusted us with extending the legendary history of the Birmingham Barons," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "As longtime fans of the club, and particularly with Pat being an Alabama native, we recognize how special this opportunity is and are committed to continuing to cultivate the relationship to Birmingham and partnership with the Chicago White Sox."

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, including from the league, and satisfying standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.