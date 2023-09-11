Tennessee Smokies Announce Playoff Promotions Presented by Specialty Stainless

September 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have clinched a spot in the 2023 Southern League Playoffs. The team will host Game 1 of the Northern Division Playoffs at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00pm. The Smokies postseason is presented by Specialty Stainless, featuring free beer for fans with a Smokies 2023 mason jar at all home games. Gates open at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 19 with a jersey-shaped rally towel giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Tickets go on sale at the Smokies Stadium Box Office and online at smokiesbaseball.com on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:30am. An all-you-can-eat package will also be available featuring a buffet of grilled hamburgers, pulled pork, hotdogs, nachos with cheese, Bush's Baked Beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray's Potato Chips, popcorn, cookies, and Pepsi products.

For each home Smokies playoff game, the team will host 'Free Beer Night.' Fans with a 2023 Smokies mason jar will have free draft beer from first pitch until the opposing team scores.

The Smokies will battle the Chattanooga Lookouts in a best-of-three game series in the Northern Division Playoffs, with Game 2 and an if necessary Game 3 at AT&T Field at Chattanooga. The Northern Division champion will host Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series on Sunday, September 24.

The Smokies have six regular season home games remaining running September 12-17. Fan Appreciation Night with our final fireworks show of the season will take place on Saturday, September 16.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.