Biscuits Complete Sweep Against Lookouts, 3-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (76-56) blanked the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-63) by a score of 3-0 to secure their first sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Logan Workman kept the Lookouts in check during his 14th start of the season, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out six batters over four innings pitched. On the other side, Thomas Farr (1-6) breezed through the first two innings but did allow two hits over his final four.

The first hit was a solo-home run from Erik Ostberg in the third inning, putting the Biscuits up by a run. Three innings later, Junior Caminero hit his 19th home run to left-center field to make the score 2-0.

Caminero places eighth in the Southern League for home runs this season. The third baseman struck again in the eighth with an RBI-single that brought Tristan Peters in to score and extended the lead to three runs.

Enmanuel Mejia surrendered the Lookouts' other two hits of the ballgame in the ninth, but the righty was able to get three outs and shut the door on what has been a fantastic series for the Butter and Blue.

Antonio Jimenez (2-0) earned the win and Mejia recorded the save while Farr took the loss. Montgomery has won their last 10 ballgames, including 23 of their last 27 to remain at first place in the South Division standings for the second half of the season.

The Biscuits will take on the Biloxi Shuckers in a six-game series at MGM Park. It is the final series of the regular season, and a playoff spot will be on the line. The clubs are set to enter the series separated by 1.5 games.

