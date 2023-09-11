Shuckers Finish out Regular Season at MGM Park against Biscuits

September 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With the playoff race coming down to the wire between the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits, the two teams will finish out the regular season against each other at MGM Park from Tuesday, September 12 to Sunday, September 17. If the Shuckers win at least four of their final six games, they'll qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019 when they reached the Southern League Championship Series for the second straight season.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host their final T-Shirt Tuesday of the year to start the series! The first 250 fans will receive a Strike Out the Stigma Shirt presented by Gulfport Behavioral Health System. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the third-base Beer Gardens. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 6:35 p.m.

All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also host Bark in the Park, where fans and their four-legged fans can hang out on the berm for just $8. The Shuckers will also host Happy Hour from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Beer Gardens with $3 16oz draft beers.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 6:35 p.m.

It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance. The Shuckers are also set to celebrate Ocean Springs with a special first pitch from Mayor Kenny Holloway!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 6:35 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game! The Shuckers will also host First Responders and Frontline Workers Night with a softball game between Biloxi and Gulfport First Responders prior to the game. Gates will open for the softball game at 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will honor a local organization through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to celebrate Shuck Yeah Saturday. The Shuckers will also wear special YMCA Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. There will be a special YMCA Youth Sports Parade prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 1:05 p.m.

It's the regular season finale and Fan Appreciation Day! Groups of four or more can also grab a Fun Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Fans can receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing, pregame player autographs and have a catch on the field after the game.

