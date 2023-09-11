It's the Final Homestand of 2023 Before Playoffs Begin

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will defend their Southern League title when the playoffs begin next week, but first they look to end the regular season on a high note as the Mississippi Braves (Atlanta Double-A) come to Blue Wahoos Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

Our series opener on Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with our final Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly! Come on out to play ballpark bingo with a chance to win fun prizes.

Thursday is Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night!

Life's a beach, and on Friday the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Beach Towel presented by Florida Blue. Gates open at 5:30, so arrive early to get yours before they're gone!

Saturday is our final Fireworks Saturday presented by Beré Jewelers. Join us for the best fireworks show on the bay, and stick around for our postgame Diamond Dig! There's a diamond buried somewhere in the infield dirt. Whoever finds it, keeps it!

Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field! It's also POW-MIA Night, with a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. The team will add a POW-MIA patch to the black alternate jerseys worn all season long, and they'll be auctioned off to benefit the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

The Blue Wahoos are gearing up to defend their Southern League title, and have home field advantage for both rounds of the playoffs beginning Tuesday, September 19!

Pensacola could host as many as four home playoff games beginning Thursday, September 21, and you can secure your spot for all four games.

Single-game tickets to the Division Series are on sale now for only $20, including a hot dog, chips and a drink. Tickets to any unplayed games will be credited to your account for use during the 2024 home schedule.

