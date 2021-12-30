Zane Steeves Signs with Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of goaltender Zane Steeves.

Steeves, 25, is a 6-foot-3 goalie from Red Deer, Alberta. Steeves started the season with the Birmingham Bulls where he started one game and posted a .923 save percentage.

Prior to this season, Steeves played in Sweden with Lysekils HK and Tyringe SoSS. Steeves was a 4-year starter at College of St. Scholastica.

The Havoc will be back Thursday, December 30th for Thirsty Thursday with $3 beer specials throughout the game.

