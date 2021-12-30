Thunderbolts Prepare for Three Game Weekend Versus Peoria
December 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, Ind: After a week off, the Thunderbolts return to action with a three-game set against the Peoria Rivermen, starting Friday night at Ford Center, followed by a pair of games in Peoria.
The Week Ahead:
The Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night at Ford Center, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Following the game will be a postgame fireworks show inside Ford Center. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. On Saturday and Sunday, the Thunderbolts will play against the Rivermen at Peoria Civic Center. Saturday's game begins at 7:15pm CT, while Sunday's game will be a 3:15pm CT afternoon start. Both games can be viewed online with a paid membership to SPHL TV through HockeyTV or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen, or via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.
Scouting the Opponent:
Peoria Rivermen:
Record: 10-3-4, 24 Points, T-6th Place
Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman/JM Piotrowski (9 Goals Each)
Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (21 Points)
Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (7-3-2, .933 Save %)
