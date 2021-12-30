Rivermen Sign Matthew Ferrari

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen today announced that they have signed defenseman Matthew Ferrari.

Ferrari, a native of Woodbridge, Ontario, played for a number of teams in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, including the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, the North York Rangers, and the Aurora Tigers. With the Tigers Ferrari posted 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) and served as the team's assistant captain.

Most recently Ferrari started this season playing in Germany with Neu-Ulm. In 15 games this year Ferrari has six assists and 43 penalty minutes. He is expected to be available for the Rivermen for this weekend's three-game series against Evansville.

The Rivermen are on the road this Friday to close out 2021 with a trip to Evansville, Indiana to face the Thunderbolts. They will then be back home at Carver Arena on Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, against Evansville. The Rivermen will be giving away team jerseys to the first 500 kids to come to the game on Saturday. On Sunday the Rivermen will host several pregame kids' activities and a post-game skate with the team.

