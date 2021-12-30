Dawgs Sign Jesse Anderson

December 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Jesse Anderson with Morrisville State College

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Jesse Anderson with Morrisville State College(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Jesse Anderson has signed a contract with the team.

Anderson is in his third season for Morrisville State College (NCAA-DIII), playing in 13 games this season with two assists. In 62 career games since his arrival on campus for the 2018-2019 season, the five-foot-eleven forward has recorded four goals and 14 assists. The 24-year old played five years of junior hockey in the GMOHL, GOJHL, NOJHL, NAHL, and USPHL before beginning his college career, tallying 46 goals and 72 assists in 203 career games at the junior level. Anderson played at Morrisville State alongside current Dawgs CJ Stubbs and Chris Vella, as well as Nick Devito, who was called up from the Dawgs by the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads earlier this week.

The Dawgs are playing at home tonight and tomorrow night against the Fayetteville Marksmen and Huntsville Havoc, respectively. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021

Dawgs Sign Jesse Anderson - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.