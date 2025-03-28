Zach Higgins HUGE Game in Net for Ottawa

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Zach Higgins was a BRICK WALL in net tonight for Ottawa, making 41 saves to lead the Black Bears to a 13-5 win over the Wings.

