Zac Is Back

July 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have retained the rights of Zac Horn. Zac got his first taste of professional hockey last season with the Wolves. Zac is a highly gifted offensive forward, likely a Power Play threat for the upcoming season. He is currently training in North Carolina, skating and building up his strength to endure a full, FPHL season. Welcome back, Zac!

Want to reserve your seats for this upcoming season? Email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com with your first and last name, section, row and seat numbers, today! We will match the price you paid last season (with receipt) or sign up for one of our new ticket packages!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.