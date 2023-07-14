Carolina Thunderbirds Bid Farewell to Coach Rutledge & Welcome New Coach Jesse Messier to the Flock

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, a leading professional hockey team known for its commitment to Community, Family, and Fun, bids a heartfelt farewell to Coach Garrett Rutledge as he embarks on a new journey as an assistant coach for the Saginaw Spirit. The Thunderbirds would like to express their gratitude to Coach Rutledge for his invaluable contributions during his two outstanding seasons with the team, including leading them to the Commissioner's Cup finals last year.

Coach Rutledge's unwavering dedication and strategic prowess have left an indelible mark on the Thunderbirds' franchise. Under his guidance, the team has achieved remarkable success and fostered a spirit of unity and excellence both on and off the ice. The Thunderbirds organization extends its warmest wishes to Coach Rutledge as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his coaching career.

With the departure of Coach Rutledge, the Carolina Thunderbirds are delighted to welcome their new head coach, Jesse Messier, to the flock. Jesse brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality that aligns perfectly with the team's core values of Community, Family, and Fun. As a former player for the Sudbury Wolves and the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors in the OHL, Jesse served as the Majors' Captain for two exceptional seasons, displaying exceptional leadership skills and a strong work ethic.

Jesse continued to excel in his hockey journey, playing five seasons at York University in Toronto, Ontario. Throughout his time at York, Jesse's dedication and exemplary performance led to him being named captain for four seasons. He was recognized for his outstanding abilities with the OUA all rookie team accolade in 2009/10 and an All-Star distinction in 2011/2012.

Transitioning from player to coach, Jesse began his coaching career as an assistant coach at York University, where he played an instrumental role in securing an OUA championship in 2016-2017. Jesse then ventured into the OHL as an on-ice assistant coach with the Saginaw Spirit, helping guide the team to a West division championship in 2019-2020.

The Carolina Thunderbirds eagerly anticipate Jesse Messier stepping into his new role as head coach. With his impressive track record as a player and coach, the Thunderbirds are confident that Jesse will continue the winning traditions established by Coach Rutledge. The organization believes that under Jesse's leadership, the team will provide fans with an exhilarating and unforgettable 2023-2024 season.

