River Dragons Add FPHL Champion Slachetka
July 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have signed versatile forward/defenseman Nolan Slachetka to a Professional Tryout Agreement for the 2023-24 Season.
The 23-year-old Joliet, IL native won a Commissioner's Cup championship with the Watertown Wolves in 2021-22. He appeared in 56 regular season games, posting 8-14-22 and also appearing in five games during the team's championship run.
Last season the 5-8, 165-pound Slachetka played 37 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, putting up eight assists in that span.
"I'm really excited to be part of a first class organization, and be able to play with some great teammates in front of a great Columbus crowd," said Slachetka. "I'm looking forward to being part of the community in the Chattahoochee Valley and bringing a Commissioner's Cup to Columbus!"
