River Dragons Add FPHL Champion Slachetka

July 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have signed versatile forward/defenseman Nolan Slachetka to a Professional Tryout Agreement for the 2023-24 Season.

The 23-year-old Joliet, IL native won a Commissioner's Cup championship with the Watertown Wolves in 2021-22. He appeared in 56 regular season games, posting 8-14-22 and also appearing in five games during the team's championship run.

Last season the 5-8, 165-pound Slachetka played 37 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, putting up eight assists in that span.

"I'm really excited to be part of a first class organization, and be able to play with some great teammates in front of a great Columbus crowd," said Slachetka. "I'm looking forward to being part of the community in the Chattahoochee Valley and bringing a Commissioner's Cup to Columbus!"

River Dragons season tickets are now on sale through the team website at RDragons.com with no price increase from last season! Just a $50 per-seat deposit holds your place for all the exciting River Dragons hockey action in 2023-24. For more information or to speak with a ticket representative call (706) 507-4625.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.