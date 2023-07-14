Boislard Back for Another Season

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of Canadian defenseman, Mathieu Boislard, for the 2023-24 season. This will mark Boislard's third season as a member of the Black Bears.

In the 2022-23 season, Boislard played in 50 of the 56 regular season games and 4 of 5 playoff contests. A fan-favorite among the blue-liners, Boislard was able to significantly increase his offensive production, scoring five times and adding 10 assists. Two of his five goals last season ended up being game-winning goals. His defensive play also saw a big jump in a statistical change, going from a -25 rating in his first year to a +5 this past season.

Boislard is no stranger to physical play and standing up for his teammates. He led the Black Bears in fights this past season with 13, including two in the same game on October 29th against Danbury.

