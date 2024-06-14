Young's 34, Wilson's 32 Help Erase 16-Point 1st Quarter Deficit in 103-99 Win Over Mercury

June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Las Vegas Aces (6-5) dug themselves a 16-point hole in the first quarter, but came roaring back with a record-setting second period, and held on for the 103-99 road win over the Phoenix Mercury (6-7). Jackie Young poured in a career-high 34 points, including a franchise-record 21 points in the second quarter. Young also tied the franchise record for made 3s in a quarter with 7. A'ja Wilson added 32 points, while Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 25.

First Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 28, Las Vegas 12)

Las Vegas scored the first bucket of the game, but the Mercury netted the next 9 to go up 7 early, 9-2. Phoenix led by 8 with 1:18 to go in the period, and scored the final 8 of the stanza to extend their lead to 16. Wilson led the Aces with 10 points and was the only Las Vegas player to hit a field goal, going 5 for 6 from the floor. The rest of the team went 0 for 11. Diana Taurasi led Phoenix with 10 as the Merc went 11 for 19 from the field. Phoenix also turned 5 Aces turnovers into 12 points on the other end.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 54, Phoenix 51)

The Aces chipped away at the Mercury lead, but it was still a 12-point Phoenix advantage, 44-32, with 5:31 to go before intermission. Las Vegas rattled off 8 straight points and 17 of the next 19 to retake the lead, 49-46. Las Vegas set a new franchise record for points in a quarter with 42. Young scored a career-high 21 points in the quarter, setting a franchise mark in the process (3 players in WNBA history have scored 22). The Aces set a WNBA record with 10 triples in the period. Sydney Colson scored the first 5 points of the quarter for the Aces and finished the stanza with 8 points on a perfect 3 for 3 shooting performance from the field.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 75, Phoenix 74)

Las Vegas extended its lead to as many as 7 early in the period, but it was a 2-possession game for the final 6 minutes of the quarter. Wilson led all scorers with 10 in the period, while Young added 9. Griner paced the Mercury with 7. Phoenix went 9 for 15 from the floor, while Las Vegas went 7 for 21.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 103, Phoenix 99)

The first 3 minutes and 26 seconds of the final period saw 3 ties, and two lead changes. A pair of Wilson free throws with 6:12 to go broke an 83-83 tie, giving Las Vegas a lead it would never relinquish, despite the fact that it remained a 2-possession game for the remainder of the evening. The Aces went 11 for 11 from the free throw line in the fourth while the Mercury made 2 of 3 from the charity stripe.

KEY STATS

The Aces went 13 for 30 from the 3-point line (.433) while Phoenix went 8 for 25 (.320).

The Mercury made 54.2 percent of their field goal attempts (39 of 72), while Las Vegas made 47.8 percent of its shots from the floor (33 of 69).

The Aces went 24 for 25 from the free throw line, while the Merc made 13 of 15.

Phoenix scored 22 points off the Aces 16 turnovers and gave up 12 points on their own 12 miscues.

The Mercury handed out 26 assists to 17 for the Aces.

Las Vegas outscored Phoenix 11-6 in second-chance points, outrebounding the Mercury on the offensive glass 12-4.

GAME NOTES

Wilson has scored at least 20 points in 16 straight regular season games which extended her WNBA record.

Wilson has scored 28 or more points in 8 straight games, extending her WNBA record.

Wilson became the first player in franchise history with a game of at least 32 points and 15 rebounds, and just the 10th in WNBA history.

Las Vegas set a new franchise record for points in a quarter with 42 in the second period.

Young scored a career quarter-high 21 points in the second quarter, setting a new franchise mark in the process (3 players in WNBA history have scored 22).

The Aces set a WNBA record with 10 triples in the second period. They also broke the league mark for most made 3s in a quarter without a miss (10 for 10) in the second.

Young tied the franchise record for most made 3s in a game with 7.

Young scored a career-high 34 points.

Colson scored a season-high 8 points.

Wilson and Young each scored 32 or more points, which is just the second time in WNBA history that a pair of teammates have each scored 32 or more in a regulation game.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas returns home for a nationally televised meeting with the New York Liberty Saturday, June 15. Tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena is slated for 12 pm PT on ABC

