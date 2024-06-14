Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 14

June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Mystics 83 - Sky 81

High Points

High Rebounds

High Assists

Mystics (83)

Atkins (29)

Edwards (9)

Dolson (5)

Sky (81)

Carter (16)

Allen, Mabrey (3)

Reese (14)

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics held a lead for the whole game, leading by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Mystics got off to a quick start, outscoring the Sky 24-10 in the first quarter, which is the fewest points the team has allowed in a quarter all season.

This was the second-straight and fifth game this season that the Mystics have had 35+ rebounds and 20+ assists in a game.

Over the last three games, the Mystics are third in the league in assists per game, averaging 23.7, trailing only behind the Liberty (25.0) and Lynx (27.3).

Ariel Atkins picked up a season high in points, leading the Mystics with 29, while shooting .690 from the field and going 9-9 from the free throw line. Atkins also had three rebounds and three assists in the contest.

This is just the fourth time in her career that Atkins has had 29 or more points; the last time she scored as many points was on September 12, 2021.

She hit one of her two threes with seconds left in the first half to give her 15 points at the half, the most points that Atkins has had in a half so far this season.

Atkins is now only two assists away from passing Monique Currie (449) and Ivory Latta (449) to be fourth in franchise history in assists.

Aaliyah Edwards had 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in the game.

Edwards had 10 points and six rebounds in the first quarter, which is the most points and rebounds she has had in a quarter so far this season.

This is just the second game that Edwards has had 3+ blocks in a game; the last game she hit the mark was also against the Sky on June 6.

She currently sits second in the league among all rookies in blocks per game (1.0) and rebounds per game (6.2).

Karlie Samuelson was the third starter for the Mystics to finish the night in double-digit scoring with 12 points, two assists, and one rebound.

This is the fifth game this season that Samuelson has had 10+ points.

Stefanie Dolson finished the night with five points, six rebounds, and five assists, the 18 th time in her career with 5+ points, rebounds, and assists.

The last time Dolson had 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game was on August 14, 2022

Jade Melbourne off the bench had two steals, the third time in Melbourne's career in which she has had 2+ steals in a game. The last time that she had 2+ steals was on July 11, 2023.

