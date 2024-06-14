Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun - June 15

June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (3-8) will host the Connecticut Sun (11-1) at noon CT on Saturday in a game airing nationally on CBS. On the call will be Jordan Kent, Isis Young and Emily Proud.

The Wings (3-8) will look to end a six-game skid when they face the Sun (11-1), which Dallas took down to the wire the last time they met on May 31 in Uncasville. Connecticut escaped with a 74-72 victory in that meeting despite a 21-point, seven-assist showing for Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas is coming off a 92-84 setback to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, while Connecticut scored an 83-75 win at the Chicago Sky on Wednesday in their last game. Saturday's game on CBS marks the second straight nationally televised tilt for Dallas, which played on ESPN on Thursday night.

How To Follow

2024 Wings-Sun Schedule & Results

5/31 at CON L, 72-74 (Box Score | Recap)

6/15 at DAL Noon

8/16 at DAL 8:30 p.m.

Sun lead the all-time series 33-43

Game Status Report

Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines

Close Contests

Despite being down three starters for nearly the entire season, the Dallas Wings continue to fight until the end. Dallas has consistently been competitive and in a position to win, with four of 11 games separated by a basket or less entering the fourth quarter, including two of the Wings' last three games. On average, Dallas and its opponent enter the fourth quarter separated by just 5.9 points. The Wings have been tied or leading after three quarters in six of 11 games, while only once facing a double-digit deficit entering the final 10 minutes.

Making The Case For Maddy And Mo

Maddy Siegrist and Monique Billings both have solid arguments in the race for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award. As of 6/14, Siegrist has made the highest jump in scoring ranking from 2023 to 2024 in the WNBA, going from No. 89 in 2023 (3.7 ppg) to No. 22 in 2024 (14.3). Her 10.6 ppg increase is second to only Dearica Hamby (LAS), who is averaging 11.1 ppg more in 2024. For Billings, her 48-spot jump in scoring ranking (No. 79 to No. 31) is second to only Siegrist, while her 7.6-point scoring increase is third behind Siegrist and Hamby. The Wings' Satou Sabally is the reigning WNBA MIP.

Arike Ahead Of The Pack

Arike Ogunbowale ranks in the top 4 in four major WNBA statistical categories, as of June 14 - she is the league's No. 2 scorer at 26.2 ppg, No. 3 in free-throw percentage (.930), and is the national leader in steals per game (3.09) and minutes per game (39.1). She has scored at least 20 points in all 11 games this year to set a WNBA for consecutive 20-point games to open a season.

Wings Celebrate Juneteenth

Saturday's Wings-Sun game will feature a Juneteenth theme in honor of the annual holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Among the notable enhancements at College Park Center for the day, the concourse will feature "Black Wall Street Row," highlighting Black-owned businesses, artists and exhibitions; Grammy Award winning artist Norelle will sing the National Anthem and Black National Anthem; Dynasty Step Team will perform a tribute to the Divine Nine - African American Sororities and Fraternities; Morgan Price, the first gymnast from a historically Black college or university to win a USA Gymnastics national collegiate championship, will be recognized, along with a check presentation to the HBCU Project to support scholarships for students attending historically black colleges and universities; the first 4,000 fans will receive a commemorative Juneteenth rally towel; and the Wings will debut a Juneteenth collection of merchandise, including a t-shirt collaboration with Rock-T and HBCU KNOW with proceeds benefiting the Dallas Wings Community F oundation and local streetwear company True Brvnd with their stylized upside-down city cap.

