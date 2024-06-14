Dallas Wings to Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday against Connecticut Sun

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will feature a Juneteenth Celebration when they host the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at noon CT at College Park Center. The game, which will be nationally televised on CBS, will feature a variety of in-game elements to honor the annual holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The concourse of College Park Center will feature "Black Wall Street Row," highlighting Black-owned businesses, artists and exhibitions. Among those participating will be the Black Girl Magic Museum, Black Lit Book Store Pop-Up, Somebody Art, the HBCU Project and AMP.E.D. Businesses.

Standing for Amplify, Educate, Diversify, the Dallas Wings Community Foundation's AMP.E.D. initiative spent the month of February telling the stories of local Black, female-owned businesses who will all be in attendance on Saturday. The businesses include Cookie Society, Pink Toes, PureNRG, and Pressed Roots. For more on their stories, click HERE.

Fans will also have the opportunity to register to vote via Black Voters Matter.

In-game elements kick off with Grammy Award winning artist Norelle, who will sing the National Anthem and Black National Anthem, while national radio and television personality Rock T will serve as the game host. At halftime, the Dynasty Step Team will perform a tribute to the Divine Nine - African American Sororities and Fraternities.

Additional in-game elements include a recognition of Morgan Price, the first gymnast from a historically Black college or university to win a USA Gymnastics national collegiate championship, and a check presentation to the HBCU Project to support scholarships for students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The first 4,000 fans will also receive a commemorative Juneteenth rally towel. The Wings will also debut a Juneteenth collection of merchandise, including a t-shirt collaboration with Rock-T and HBCU KNOW with proceeds benefiting the Dallas Wings Community F oundation and local streetwear company True Brvnd with their stylized upside-down city cap.

A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday's Wings-Sun tilt.

