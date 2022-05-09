Yosy Galan Named Player of the Week

May 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that outfielder Yosy Galan has been named the Low- A East Player of the Week for the week of May 2 - 8.

Galan is the first Wood Ducks position player to earn Player of the Week honors after leading the Low-A East in batting average, slugging, OPS and total bases.

In total, Galan hit .550/1.000/1.571 with 11 hits, including two home runs, 20 total bases, and seven RBIs, over five games, all against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark. In addition to leading the league in batting average, slugging, total bases, and OPS; Galan finished second in home runs, on base percentage (.571), RBIs, and hits. He started five out of the six games.

Galan started his week off going 5-5 including a solo home run, triple and single, just one double away from completing the cycle as the Woodies took the 9-3 win on Tuesday.

The Rangers signed Galan as a non-drafted free agent, in 2020 out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Galan is in his first season with the Wood Ducks and second in the Texas Rangers organization.

The Wood Ducks play at home this week starting on Tuesday, May 10that 7 pm against the Lynchburg Hillcats through Sunday, May 15th.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tuesday through Friday - 10 am - 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.