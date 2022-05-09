Woodpeckers Announce Second Half Promotions

May 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce the second half of their 2022 promotional schedule. Single game tickets will go on sale in-person and online Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m.

The preliminary promotional schedule includes 15 giveaway dates, 6 firework shows, 5 specialty on-field jerseys and 15 theme nights throughout the last 30 home games at Segra Stadium. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:

Monday, 7/4 (6:05 p.m.): Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks, T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Tommy's Express Car Wash

Friday, 7/8 (7:05 p.m.): Fayetteville Safari, Fireworks

Saturday, 7/9 (5:05 p.m.): Bunker Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Pratt Realty

Sunday, 7/10 (2:05 p.m.): Neck Pillow Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Magic 106.9FM

Thursday, 7/28 (7:05 p.m.): Nightmare on Hay Street

Friday, 7/29 (7:05 p.m.): Christmas in July, Winter Hat Giveaway (First 1,000), Fireworks

Saturday, 7/30 (5:05 p.m.): Medieval Times Night, Five T-Shirt Color Giveaway

Sunday, 7/31 (2:05 p.m.): Astros Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of WKML 95.7

Thursday, 8/11 (7:05 p.m.): Leslie David Baker Appearance (Stanley from The Office)

Friday, 8/12 (7:05 p.m.): Alzheimer's Awareness Night, Purple Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, 8/13 (5:05 p.m.): Airborne Appreciation Night, Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 8/14 (2:05 p.m.): Ability Awareness Day

Friday, 8/26 (7:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend - 90's Night

Saturday, 8/27 (5:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend - Legends of the Hidden Temple, Pendant Giveaway (First 1,000)

Sunday, 8/28 (2:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend

Friday, 9/9 (7:05 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, 9/10 (5:05 p.m.): Blanket Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Blue Ridge Power

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.