Woodpeckers Announce Second Half Promotions
May 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce the second half of their 2022 promotional schedule. Single game tickets will go on sale in-person and online Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m.
The preliminary promotional schedule includes 15 giveaway dates, 6 firework shows, 5 specialty on-field jerseys and 15 theme nights throughout the last 30 home games at Segra Stadium. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:
Monday, 7/4 (6:05 p.m.): Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks, T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Tommy's Express Car Wash
Friday, 7/8 (7:05 p.m.): Fayetteville Safari, Fireworks
Saturday, 7/9 (5:05 p.m.): Bunker Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Pratt Realty
Sunday, 7/10 (2:05 p.m.): Neck Pillow Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Magic 106.9FM
Thursday, 7/28 (7:05 p.m.): Nightmare on Hay Street
Friday, 7/29 (7:05 p.m.): Christmas in July, Winter Hat Giveaway (First 1,000), Fireworks
Saturday, 7/30 (5:05 p.m.): Medieval Times Night, Five T-Shirt Color Giveaway
Sunday, 7/31 (2:05 p.m.): Astros Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of WKML 95.7
Thursday, 8/11 (7:05 p.m.): Leslie David Baker Appearance (Stanley from The Office)
Friday, 8/12 (7:05 p.m.): Alzheimer's Awareness Night, Purple Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Edward Jones
Saturday, 8/13 (5:05 p.m.): Airborne Appreciation Night, Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union
Sunday, 8/14 (2:05 p.m.): Ability Awareness Day
Friday, 8/26 (7:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend - 90's Night
Saturday, 8/27 (5:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend - Legends of the Hidden Temple, Pendant Giveaway (First 1,000)
Sunday, 8/28 (2:05 p.m.): Nickelodeon Weekend
Friday, 9/9 (7:05 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night
Saturday, 9/10 (5:05 p.m.): Blanket Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Blue Ridge Power
