Pelicans Split Doubleheader to Close Series with Red Sox

May 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans closed out the week by splitting Sunday's doubleheader with the Salem Red Sox with an 8-3 win in game one and a 5-3 loss in game two. Game one's victory clinched the fourth series win in a row for the Birds. After Sunday, Myrtle Beach holds a 19-8 record and a one-game lead over the Charleston RiverDogs in the Carolina League, South Division standings. Salem's record moved to 12-15 after their win in the second game.

Game one: The Pelicans collected 12 hits in just seven innings and won 8-3 over the Red Sox for their fourth win of the series. James Triantos (3-4, 2B) led the Birds with a trio of hits with Cole Roederer (1-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB) bringing home two runs on a single and a sacrifice fly.

Starting pitcher Luis Devers (2-2) picked up the win with five innings and three runs allowed off four hits. Devers also struck out a season-high seven strikeouts while walking just one. Adam Laskey and Sheldon Reed closed out the final two innings with three hits allowed and no runs.

Salem had a pair of players post multiple hits with Eduardo Lopez (2-3, 2B) and Miguel Ugueto (2-3, 2B, R) leading the home team. The Red Sox turned seven hits into three runs in the opening game.

The loss went to Juan Encarnacion (1-3) after the Pelicans jumped on him for six earned runs off nine hits in his 2 2/3 at the starter. Encarnacion gave up five runs in the third before being pulled.

Both teams came out swinging by posting runs in the opening frame. Triantos doubled for the Pelicans as the second batter of the game and came home on Roederer's single to right as Myrtle Beach took their first lead.

Salem plated all three of their runs in their half of the first. After Devers retired the first two batters, Ugueto hit a double to center field. Nike Kavadas hit him home with a single to left to tie the game 1-1. The Red Sox then hit back-to-back RBI doubles from Blaze Jordan and Lopez to take a 3-1 lead.

The Pelicans rally started in the top of the third as Liam Spence, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Triantos all singled to load the bases with no outs. Roederer followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Spence. The throw from center came to second in time as Triantos was tagged out for a double play. With Crow-Armstrong on third, Kevin Alcantara lined an RBI single up the middle to tie the game 3-3. Kevin Made followed with a single to put runners on the corners and Malcom Quintero added to the hit train with a single to score Alcantara and put the Pelicans up 4-3. With runners on the corners, Juan Mora grounded a double to left to score Made and extend the Pelicans' lead to two. Encarnacion was pulled for Maceo Campbell and Quintero rounded out the scoring on a wild pitch by Campbell to close the five-run inning.

Two more runs came in the top of the fourth as Spence led off with a single. After Crow-Armstrong struck out, Triantos smacked his third hit of the day with a double to right to score Spence. Roederer followed with a walk to bring up Alcantara. Triantos moved to third as Alcantara grounded into a force out at second to put runners on the corners. With Made at-bat, Alcantara stole second with catcher Jose Garcia's throw to second going wild. Triantos came in from third to make the score 8-3.

Game two: Both teams posted six hits as the Red Sox bested the Pelicans with a 5-3 win. The Birds were led by Ezequiel Pagan (1-3, HR, RBI) as the left fielder hit his first home run of the season. Crow-Armstrong (1-3, R) extended his hitting streak to 14-straight games with a single.

Tyler Schlaffer (0-3) took his second loss of the week after allowing two earned runs off three hits in his 2 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked a pair and struck out two in his outing.

Lopez (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) continued his solid day with a two-run home run in the third inning. Kavadas (1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB) picked up his second RBI of the day with a double in the opening frame.

Tyler Uberstine (2-0) earned the win with three earned runs off five hits across five innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Closer Jacob Webb took the save with a shutout final inning off two strikeouts.

The Red Sox took an early lead with a pair of runs in the first. Eddinson Paulino led off with a double to right and Brainer Bonaci followed with a walk. Paulino moved to third as Ugueto grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Kavadas came up and doubled on a line drive to right field. He came home to score one batter later as Jordan singled to right for a 2-0 Salem lead.

Salem added to their lead as Kavadas walked to start the bottom of the third. After Jordan was retired, Lopez lifted a two-run homer over the right-field wall for his third of the season as the Red Sox took a 4-0 lead.

After being shut out for the first three frames, the Pelicans came back for a pair of runs in the fourth. Crow-Armstrong started with a single to right. Yeison Santana flew out for the first out of the inning, but Alcantara followed with a double to center to score Crow-Armstrong and put the Birds on the board. Ethan Hearn moved Alcantara to third on a flyout to right field. With two outs, BJ Murray Jr. hit an infield single to second as Alcantara scored to make it a 4-2 Salem lead.

Karson Simas scored the final run for the Red Sox as he singled with one out to reach base. After stealing second, Simas moved around the bases on two wild pitches by Pelican's arm Jose Miguel Gonzalez for a 5-2 Salem advantage.

Pagan homered with one out in the top of the fifth over the wall in right-center field. The Pelicans came up empty in the sixth and seventh to drop their second game of the series.

Tuesday will see the second-place Charleston RiverDogs come to Myrtle Beach for a highly anticipated early-season series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

