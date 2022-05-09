Five Perfect Innings Earns Cameron Pitcher of Week Honors

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League, announce that left-handed pitcher, Noah Cameron, was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 2-8.

Cameron started Wednesday afternoon's game vs the Delmarva Shorebirds and dominated the outing. The southpaw worked through five perfect innings, punching out seven Delmarva batters. The Missouri native commanded the strike zone, throwing 40 of his 60 pitches in the zone.

"With pre-game meetings with coach's and Avila, who started the day before, we knew that they were sitting fastball up in the zone early. So our approach was to pitch backwards to them early, and my strength is that I'm able to pitch backwards. So I was able to throw my curveball and change-up for strikes and it worked out well for us." Cameron said following his start Wednesday.

Cameron joins River Town as the second Fireflies player to win a Player of Pitcher of the Week award this season. Town claimed the Player of the week honor for April 18-24.

Cameron is 0-1 on the season with a 4.19 ERA across his first five starts of the season. In 19.1 innings this season, the lefty has fanned 24 hitters while maintaining a 1.14 WHIP.

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

