Wood Ducks to Host Hillcats

May 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats (13-13), the Class-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Tuesday, May 10: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7pm

Wednesday, May 11: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7 pm

Thursday, May 12: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7:00 pm

Friday, May 13: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 14: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 15: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 1:00 pm

The Hillcats have four of the top 30 prospects in the Cleveland Guardians system according to MLB.com. This includes one outfielder, Isaiah Greene and three infielders, Milan Tolentino, Jake Fox and Carson Tucker.

Most recently the Hillcats are coming off a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals, where they won the first two games of the series and lost the remaining three. One game was postponed due to weather.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit.

This year's recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains! In recognition of Nurses' Week, any nurse can show their ID at the ticket booth and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines.

For Nurses' Week, any nurse can show their ID at the ticket booth and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game!

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

After the Friday night game there will be post game fireworks for fans to enjoy sponsored by WCNT 9 and ENC Media!

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. It is the second jersey giveaway of the season. A black and white Wood Ducks jersey sponsored by Pepsi will be given to the first 1,000 fans to the game.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.