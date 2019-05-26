Yoshikawa Earns First Career Win; Rawhide Defeat Giants 4-2

VISALIA, CA-Rawhide take game two of a three game series against the San Jose Giants. Shumpei Yoshikawa earned his first career win. He threw five scoreless innings, which ties a career-high, and gave up one hit and two walks while fanning six. San Jose's starter, Sean Hjelle , took the loss in his California League debut. He gave up three runs (1ER) off four hits and two walks. He did strike out five in his six-inning outing.

Visalia scored first for the 30th time this season. In the bottom of the fifth Camden Duzenack singled to centerfield scoring Jorge Perez , who reached on a walk. Duzenack scored the second run of that inning of an error by the catcher, Fabian Pena . The final run of the inning came when Jancarlos Cintron scored off a Mark Karaviotis single.

The Rawhide pushed across their fourth run of the game in the bottom of the 7th. It was another RBI single by Karaviotis to make the score 4-0. This time it was Jose Caballero who scored. Giants answered back in the top of the 8th.

Cole Bartlett was in his third inning of work when the Giants made it a 4-2 ballgame. Bryce Johnson grounded out to second base and Kyle McPherson scored on the play. The second and final run of the game came off an RBI single by Randy Norris that scored Pena. Breckin Williams came in relief Bartlett to finish the game and earned his first save of the season.

Tomorrow the Rawhide look to sweep the Giants in three games. First pitch is at 2pm.

