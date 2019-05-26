Rancho Extends Lead Back to Three with Win at Lancaster

Lancaster, CA - The South Division lead jumps back to three games as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Lancaster JetHawks in a Saturday evening thriller at The Hangar by a final score of 4-3.

The Quakes (28-19) broke the scoring seal in the top of the fourth inning with a Donovan Casey solo shot, his sixth of 2019, and a Starling Heredia RBI double.

With Rancho leading 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Todd Czinege cut the lead in half for the JetHawks with a no-doubt solo shot, his fifth of the campaign.

After both teams failed to score in the fifth, Lancaster got back in the run column to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was Czinege again, with an RBI double on a ball that got lost in the early-evening sky.

Responding with a single run in the seventh and a single run in the eighth, the Quakes needed both of those tallies to complete the bounce-back victory. The game-winning hit was an eighth inning RBI double by Heredia with two outs, serving as his third hit of the night.

The JetHawks tacked on a run in the bottom of the eighth via Ramon Marcelino's RBI hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, but it was not enough. Despite a lead-off double from Matt Hearn and a wild pitch to push him to third with no one out in the bottom of the ninth, Lancaster failed to score, with Logan Salow striking out Casey Golden to preserve the pivotal victory.

As far as the starting pitchers are concerned, Lancaster's Garrett Schilling lasted four innings in a no-decision, while Rancho's Edwin Uceta (3-0) tossed 6.1 innings of two-run baseball for his third win in his last four starts.

The loss was shouldered by JetHawks' reliever Nate Harris (2-3) as he gave up one run across three innings out of the bullpen. Salow racked up his second save of the year, working around two walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts.

In Sunday's rubber game, set for a 2:05PM first pitch, the Quakes will send RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of 2019. Opposing Carrillo for the JetHawks is RHP Antonio Santos (1-2) in what will go down as his ninth start on the season.

In Sunday's rubber game, set for a 2:05PM first pitch, the Quakes will send RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of 2019. Opposing Carrillo for the JetHawks is RHP Antonio Santos (1-2) in what will go down as his ninth start on the season.

