JetHawks Can't Complete Comeback

May 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster could not complete a late comeback for a second-straight night, as they fell to Rancho Cucamonga, 4-3, at The Hangar Saturday night. The JetHawks left 11 on base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Rancho Cucamonga (28-19) struck first with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Donovan Casey homered, and Starling Heredia added an RBI double later in the frame.

Lancaster (25-22) got a run back in the bottom of the inning, as Todd Czinege mashed a solo home run to left field. The JetHawks tied the game in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Czinege, who finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Quakes took the lead right back in the top of the seventh, with Devin Mann bringing the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly off of Nate Harris (2-3). Rancho added another run on Heredia's second double of the game in the top of the eighth inning.

The JetHawks got the tying run to third base in each of the final three innings, but could not score. Rancho's Logan Salow hit Ramon Marcelino with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, but Austin Bernard flied out to end the inning.

Matt Hearn led off the bottom of the ninth with a double. He moved to third base on a wild pitch. With the tying run at third, and nobody out, Lancaster grounded out twice. After Luis Castro walked on four pitches, Salow struck out Casey Golden to end the game.

Salow got the final four outs for his second save of the season. Starting pitcher Edwin Uceta (3-0) worked into the seventh inning, allowing two runs on six hits in the win for Rancho.

Had Lancaster won, they would've been just one game back in the standings. Now, they're three games behind Rancho Cucamonga and they're only a half-game ahead of Lake Elsinore.

Rancho's win Saturday sets up a rubber game in the series finale. Righty Antonio Santos (1-2) will take the mound for Lancaster against Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) Sunday afternoon. First pitch at The Hangar is 2:05 pm.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.