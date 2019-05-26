Nuts out Dueled in 2-1 Loss

May 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - In a pitcher's duel, the Modesto Nuts came up short 2-1 against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

The key sequence occurred at the end of the seventh and to start the eighth. With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, J.C. Cosme (W, 3-0) retired the first two out of the Storm (24-22) bullpen. He then issued a pair of two-out walks to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Joe Rizzo followed and hit a line drive to shallow center. Jeisson Rosario came streaking in from center to make a sliding catch. That ended the inning and kept the Nuts (21-28) from pushing across the go-ahead run.

In the top of the eighth, Nate Easley tripled to start the inning against Juan Mercedes (L, 0-1). The next hitter was Rosario who singled up the middle against the drawn-in infield to plate the winning run. In his California League debut, Mercedes worked three innings allowing just the one run on three hits.

Logan Gilbert started the game for the Nuts and gave up just one run when Luis Campusano connected on a solo home run to start the fourth inning. Gilbert surrendered seven hits but did not walk a batter and struck out six.

Aaron Leasher heaved six innings in his start for the Storm. Ariel Sandoval doubled home the Nuts lone run in the second inning. Leasher struck out five and walked one.

Cal Raleigh connected on two doubles in the game. Anthony Jimenez recorded two hits.

Evan Miller (S, 7/8) worked around a ninth inning single to secure the win for the Storm.

The Nuts will try to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon. First pitch against the Storm is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

