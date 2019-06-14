York's Constant Pressure Overwhelms Lancaster

June 14, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Only one inning went by on Friday evening without at least three York batters reaching base.

That inning produced a two-run homer.

Overall, 33 Revs found their way on board in a 12-3 rout of the Lancaster Barnstormers Friday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It all started in the first when Kelvin Vasquez (0-1) walked three batters and allowed a single to Carlos Franco with a run scoring. Two more crossed the plate in the top of the second.

Still, the Barnstormers were allowed to lurk as the Revs left 11 runners on base in the first four innings.

The pressure continued, though as the Revs struck for at least one run in each of the remaining five innings, never more than two at a time.

By the time the night ended, York had sent 58 men to the plate, racked up 20 hits and 12 walks. Carlos Franco reached base on all seven plate appearances with five singles and two walks. Alexi Casilla accumulated four hits and a walk while James Skelton had three extra-base hits. Nineteen runners were stranded.

Almost lost in the steady offense was a stellar performance by York right-hander Mitch Atkins (2-4). He yielded four hits and one walk over seven innings of work. The Barnstormers finally scored in the seventh on a double by Caleb Gindl, single by Joe Terdoslavich and ground out by K.C. Hobson.

Two more Lancaster runs scored off reliever Peter Tago in the eighth.

The same two clubs meet for a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Lancaster will send left-hander Buddy Baumann (2-4) to the hill against lefty Ian Thomas (1-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:45.

In game two, right-hander Phil Walby (0-0) throws for York. The Barnstormers have not committed. Fireworks will follow. The YouTube broadcast will begin at 6:45.

NOTES: Michael Martinez has hit safely in 16 of 17...Dan Gamache lost a 10-game hitting streak...The 12 walks allowed was a season high.

Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2019

