York Marches To Win On Walks

July 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Atlantic League's top runs scoring team did not need to swing the bats to produce a win on Tuesday evening.

York scored four runs without a base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to overturn a Lancaster lead and go on to win, 8-6, in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Ted Stuka inherited a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. Trey Martin picked up a leadoff walk, and Kobe Kato followed with another. Stuka (0-1) worked ahead of Alfredo Reyes then hit the Revs third baseman with a pitch to load the bases. He followed with a full count walk to Michael Berglund to force home the tying run.

Stephen Nogosek took over to face Matt McDermott. The York shortstop hit a hot ground ball to third baseman Trace Loehr, whose throw home hit Kato and bounced away. Reyes was tagged out in a rundown trying to score behind the errant throw. Rudy Martin, Jr. walked to refill the bags, bringing on Donovan Casey. The York center fielder hit a drive to deep right center which was tracked down by Niko Hulsizer. With Hulsizer still retreating to run down the fly ball, not only did Bergland score from third, but McDermott charged all the way home from second for an 8-5 lead.

Joseph Carpenter singled home Hulsizer in the top of the ninth, but Lancaster fell short as Matt Turner retired Chris Proctor on a ground ball to end the game and pick up his seventh save.

Lancaster took its first lead in the first inning when Hulsizer singled home Shawon Dunston, Jr. An unearned run in the second produced a 2-0 lead, then Proctor singled off the glove of starter Jon Olsen in the third to score Damon Dues for a 3-0 edge.

After York scored three runs in the bottom of the third off Matt Swarmer, Lancaster again took the lead in the fifth on a Proctor sacrifice fly to deep center on a circus catch by Casey.

York again tied the game on a bases loaded walk from Jackson Rees in the sixth inning, but Hulsizer slammed his first Atlantic League homer in the seventh for the 5-4 advantage.

The two clubs take the field again on Wednesday evening at 6:30. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: With Wednesday's win, York clinched the Community Cup and will hold the trophy for the 2025 season...Mason Martin had his second straight three-hit game...Hulsizer boosted his average to .405...Kyle Kasser also had a three-hit game...Swarmer struck out seven and has 19 in 13.2 innings on the year...The Stormers are 30-30 and need to win two of the next three to finish over .500 in the first half for the first time since 2018.

Subject: Yor 8, Lan 6 (box)

Game Date: 07/02/2024

Lancaster Stormers 6 AT York Revolution 8

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG

Dunston Jr., S LF 4 1 0 0 .279 McDermott, M SS 4 1 1 2 .322

Dues, D 2B 5 1 1 0 .345 Martin Jr, R LF 4 1 1 0 .318

Hulsizer, N CF 5 2 3 2 .405 Casey, D CF 4 1 1 3 .353

Martin, M 1B 4 1 3 0 .462 Welker, C 1B 4 0 0 1 .316

Carpenter, J DH 5 0 2 1 .294 Rhinesmith, J DH 3 0 1 1 .340

Proctor, C RF 4 0 1 2 .265 Martin, T RF 3 1 0 0 .261

Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .252 Kato, K 2B 3 2 1 0 .255

Kasser, K SS 4 1 3 0 .224 Reyes, A 3B 3 0 2 0 .248

Loehr, T 3B 3 0 1 0 .267 Berglund, M C 1 2 1 1 .196

38 6 14 5 29 8 8 8

Lancaster 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 - 6 14 3

York 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 x - 8 8 1

2B--Hulsizer, N CF (3), Martin, M 1B 2 (3), Carpenter, J DH (20), Reyes, A

3B (5). HR--Hulsizer, N CF (1). RBI--Hulsizer, N CF 2 (6), Carpenter, J DH

(44), Proctor, C RF 2 (35), TOTALS 5 (0), McDermott, M SS 2 (36), Casey,

D CF 3 (65), Welker, C 1B (38), Rhinesmith, J DH (39), Berglund, M C (10),

TOTALS 8 (0). HP--Dunston Jr., S LF (3), Reyes, A 3B (2). SF--Proctor, C

RF (2), Casey, D CF (6), Welker, C 1B (6). SB--Dunston Jr., S LF (26),

Proctor, C RF (24), Kasser, K SS 2 (4), Martin Jr, R LF (38), Casey, D CF

(23), Martin, T RF (13). CS--Martin, M 1B (1). E--Kasser, K SS (7), Loehr,

T 3B (8), Swarmer, M P (1), Berglund, M C (2).

LOB--Lancaster 9, York 8. DP--K. Kasser(SS), D. Dues(2B) - K. Kasser(SS) -

M. Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Swarmer, M 5.1 8 4 2 2 7 0 4.73

Rees, J 1.2 0 0 0 2 3 0 8.16

Stuka, T (L,0-1) 0.0 0 3 3 3 0 0 3.54

Nogosek, S 1.0 0 1 1 1 1 0 4.61

8 8 8 6 8 11 0

York

Olsen, J 5.0 8 4 3 2 6 0 2.84

Valverde, A 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.90

Bentley, D 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 1 4.56

Correa, N (W,1-0) 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 3.18

Turner, M (S,7) 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 3.13

9 14 6 5 2 11 1

HB--Stuka, T (3), Olsen, J (5). SO--Dunston Jr., S 3, Dues, D 2, Hulsizer,

N, Martin, M, Carpenter, J 2, Conley, J, Loehr, T, McDermott, M, Martin Jr,

R, Casey, D 2, Welker, C 2, Rhinesmith, J, Martin, T 2, Kato, K, Reyes, A.

BB--Martin, M, Loehr, T, McDermott, M, Martin Jr, R, Rhinesmith, J, Martin,

T, Kato, K, Berglund, M 3. BF--Swarmer, M 26 (58), Rees, J 6 (76), Stuka, T

4 (95), Nogosek, S 4 (57), Olsen, J 25 (230), Valverde, A 3 (122), Bentley,

D 4 (109), Correa, N 5 (50), Turner, M 5 (96). P-S--Swarmer, M 89-60, Rees,

J 30-17, Stuka, T 21-7, Nogosek, S 17-10, Olsen, J 94-62, Valverde, A 11-9,

Bentley, D 18-12, Correa, N 15-10, Turner, M 15-12.

T--2:59. A--3520

Weather: Sunny, 83

Plate Umpire - Buzz Albert, Field Umpire #1 - Jon Lammatina, Field Umpire #3 - Scott Hart

